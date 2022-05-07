Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of HRL opened at $52.01 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

