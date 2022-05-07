CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 58,406 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PAVmed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.29 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $113.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

