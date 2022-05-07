State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEI opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

