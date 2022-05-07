State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 46,842 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

