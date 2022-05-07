Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Albany International worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,994,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $79.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

