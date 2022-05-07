State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

