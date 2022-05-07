State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,435 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

