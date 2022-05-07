Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

