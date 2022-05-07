CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 25.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -195.31%.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

