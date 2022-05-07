The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Timken were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,627,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

