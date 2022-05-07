Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

