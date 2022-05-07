Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,599,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Robert Half International by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202,424 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,072,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Robert Half International by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

RHI opened at $97.06 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.06.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.