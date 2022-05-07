Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $945,000 in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Eagle Point Credit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 651.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $402,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,914 shares of company stock worth $5,256,332. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

