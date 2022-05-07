Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mercury General by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mercury General by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mercury General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $67.58.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.02%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

