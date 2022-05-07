Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Imperial Oil by 9.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Imperial Oil by 30.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.62%.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

