Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 507.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNS opened at $76.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

