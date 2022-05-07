Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

