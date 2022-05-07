Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $973,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 152,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.68. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.