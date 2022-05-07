Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 711,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

