16,521 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kirby by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $52,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $1,454,330. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $65.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

