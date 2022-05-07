Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 247.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $146.11 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

