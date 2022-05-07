Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after buying an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after buying an additional 667,903 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

