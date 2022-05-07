Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,582 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after purchasing an additional 159,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 846.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,011 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $70.91 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

