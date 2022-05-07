Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,172 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

