Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Fulton Financial worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Stephens raised shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

