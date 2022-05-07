Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.70 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.