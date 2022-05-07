SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of SPX worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.