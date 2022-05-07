Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cavco Industries worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $242.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.63.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

