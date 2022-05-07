State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 831,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CWST opened at $74.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,252,966.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

