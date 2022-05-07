CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $290,000 Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THS. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE:THS opened at $30.54 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

