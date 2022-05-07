CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,262 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $164.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

