State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $294.24 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.55 and a 12 month high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

