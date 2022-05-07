JMP Securities Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $250.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $510.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 132.82% from the stock’s previous close.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.11.
TWLO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. Twilio has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.99.
In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twilio (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
