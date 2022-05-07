Cowen Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cowen from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NYSE:JCI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

