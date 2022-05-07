Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $13,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,208.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:PEG opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
