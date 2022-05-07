Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $13,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,208.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PEG opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

