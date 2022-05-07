Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 20.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

