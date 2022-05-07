Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,846 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 174,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

