Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $251.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

