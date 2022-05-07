Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 951 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

