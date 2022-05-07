Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 897 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.