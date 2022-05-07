Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

