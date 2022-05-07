Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.99 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

