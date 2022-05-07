Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 394,525 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.