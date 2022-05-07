Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,092 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

