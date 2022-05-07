Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Gentherm worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

