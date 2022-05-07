Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Hubbell stock opened at $196.51 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

