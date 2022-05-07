Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,417,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $178.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.70 and its 200 day moving average is $194.35. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $175.96 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

