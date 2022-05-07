EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.