Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,348,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after purchasing an additional 378,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 997,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 134,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.19.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

