Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,755 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SJI opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.