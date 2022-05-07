Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,755 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
